Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $265.50 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Shopify worth $265,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $633.65. 3,660,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,962. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $223.53 and a 52-week high of $665.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average of $410.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

