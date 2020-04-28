Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $712.75 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,303,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,866 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Cisco Systems worth $712,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

CSCO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 16,383,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,343,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

