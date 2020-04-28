Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474,551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $247,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,269,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,892,938. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 187.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

