Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Illinois Tool Works worth $194,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.23. 1,495,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

