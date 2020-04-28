Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.15% of Welltower worth $215,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 3,253,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,959. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

