Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 163.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.39% of Duke Realty worth $166,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 226,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

