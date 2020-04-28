Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Ecolab worth $189,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.