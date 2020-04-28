Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 281.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.00% of Invitation Homes worth $232,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 1,688,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

