Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $202,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 76.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $10,656,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NEM stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 5,424,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

