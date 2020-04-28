Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Ross Stores worth $185,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

ROST traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $92.54. 4,799,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

