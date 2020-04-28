Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,920,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Southern worth $266,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.