Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,387,516 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Blackstone Group worth $167,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 4,274,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.