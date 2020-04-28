Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 188,314 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Moody’s worth $178,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

MCO traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.03. 877,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $234.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

