Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 350,238 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,238 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Home Depot worth $907,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

HD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.63. 5,075,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

