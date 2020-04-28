Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 432,887 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Dollar General worth $234,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,289. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.46. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

