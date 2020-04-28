Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 751,045 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,045 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Baxter International worth $219,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $92.67. 2,318,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,620. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

