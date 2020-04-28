Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 85,330 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Sherwin-Williams worth $212,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.73. The stock had a trading volume of 521,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,791. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

