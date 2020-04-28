Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,784,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Visa worth $1,254,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

