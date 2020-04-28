Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Equity Residential worth $210,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,321,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equity Residential by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.54.

EQR traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 1,375,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.