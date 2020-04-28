Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 230,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of CSX worth $184,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 7,198,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,268. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

