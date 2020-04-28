Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 12.80% of InVitae worth $178,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in InVitae by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in InVitae by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $108,774.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,034,201 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InVitae stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 2,628,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.16. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTA. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

