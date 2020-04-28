Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.86% of Mercadolibre worth $208,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.50.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $9.07 on Tuesday, hitting $598.54. 456,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.70. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.