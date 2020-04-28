Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,599 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $166,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.92. 1,921,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

