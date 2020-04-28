Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.19 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter.

TSE:SLF opened at C$45.45 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total value of C$725,874.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,224 shares in the company, valued at C$415,804.77. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,330,241.74. Insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,183 over the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

