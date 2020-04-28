Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLF opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

