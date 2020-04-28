Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 653,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:SPN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. The company had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.