Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 546,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $995.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

