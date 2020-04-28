Switch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,797 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 822 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 2,581,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 222.90 and a beta of 0.42. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,016,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

