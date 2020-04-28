Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Synalloy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.47. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 88,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,171,450.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 239,318 shares of company stock worth $3,102,000. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

