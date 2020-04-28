Synovus Financial Corp Buys 17,136 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697,830. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.