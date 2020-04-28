Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2,478.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 747,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,161. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.