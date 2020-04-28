Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $13.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.45. 666,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,270. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

