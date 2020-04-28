Synovus Financial Corp Has $21.82 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,956,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,301. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.