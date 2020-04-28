Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 179,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,160. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

