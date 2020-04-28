Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 489.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. 2,332,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,868. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.