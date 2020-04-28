Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,309 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,096,000 after buying an additional 291,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 741,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. 2,753,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

