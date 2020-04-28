Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 388,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 24,880.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

