Taseko Mines (TKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$89.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of TKO traded down C$97,317.56 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison purchased 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,762.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

