Teck Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 49,895 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,315 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

TECK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,798. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 83,076 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

