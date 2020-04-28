Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.64 ($3.76).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON:TSCO traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.30 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,421,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.20.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.