Tether (USDT) Market Cap Achieves $6.39 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and approximately $46.74 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, CoinTiger, BigONE and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, TDAX, CoinEx, Poloniex, C2CX, Bibox, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, EXX, BitMart, ABCC, Bittrex, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Exmo, MBAex, UEX, Liqui, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Coinut, Huobi, Binance, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, IDCM, OKEx, LBank, HitBTC, DragonEX, BitForex, BtcTurk, Kryptono, QBTC, Bitfinex, Kraken, Iquant, Trade By Trade, IDAX, B2BX, Sistemkoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

