Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 505.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,535. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

