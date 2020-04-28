Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,518,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,657,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 966,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

