Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,911 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,507. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

