Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,691 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CAT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. 5,333,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,136. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

