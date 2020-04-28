The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,551,684. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

