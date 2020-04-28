The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,171,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,145. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

