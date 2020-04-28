The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Issues Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

