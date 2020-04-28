Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 15,000 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verisign stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,405. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

