Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases 14,825 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,029. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

